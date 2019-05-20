SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 15.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.39. 8,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,800. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $119.38 and a fifty-two week high of $190.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.09. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Mittelstaedt, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $615,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,566.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,200 shares of company stock worth $1,352,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group set a $178.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

