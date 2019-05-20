SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.70 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,587 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. 42,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,435. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.34 and a one year high of $25.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1037 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

