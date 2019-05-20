SG Americas Securities LLC Has $663,000 Holdings in Eni SpA (E)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 67.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 39,185 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ENI by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 22.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ENI by 20.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,152 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ENI by 111.1% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of ENI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 154,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on E. Citigroup lowered shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

ENI stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.28. 7,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,973. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $39.16.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.9357 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.43%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

ENI Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

