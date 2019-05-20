SG Americas Securities LLC Has $696,000 Stake in Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WABC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $3,243,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,905,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,465,000 after acquiring an additional 51,223 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 177,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,899,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,949 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,005 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $64,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at $158,872.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WABC traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.37. 2,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,234. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WABC. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

