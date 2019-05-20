Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $68.70, but opened at $70.41. Skyworks Solutions shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 105067 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Liam Griffin sold 19,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter L. Gammel sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $194,686.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,315 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,691 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $810.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 48,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 42,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/skyworks-solutions-swks-shares-gap-down-on-insider-selling.html.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.