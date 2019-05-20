Smith Moore & CO. Has $504,000 Stake in Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (GIM)

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its holdings in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GIM) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Templeton Global Income Fund were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIM. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Templeton Global Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $6,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 893.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 424,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 382,149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 777,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after buying an additional 371,173 shares during the last quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. grew its stake in Templeton Global Income Fund by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. now owns 1,620,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 262,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Templeton Global Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,730. Templeton Global Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $6.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Templeton Global Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

Templeton Global Income Fund Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

