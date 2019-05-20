Sohu.com (SOHU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.52

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 23344 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a market cap of $608.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.07. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $431.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHU. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sohu.com in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 148.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

