Sorl Auto Parts (SORL) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorl Auto Parts from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get Sorl Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SORL opened at $3.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.56. Sorl Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Sorl Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.19. Sorl Auto Parts had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $136.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.69 million. Research analysts predict that Sorl Auto Parts will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorl Auto Parts Company Profile

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Sorl Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorl Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.