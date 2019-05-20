SP Plus Corp (SP) Stake Lowered by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,194 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP opened at $32.74 on Monday. SP Plus Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.13 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $748.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.03.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $409.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $177,261.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,673 shares of company stock valued at $303,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/sp-plus-corp-sp-stake-lowered-by-seizert-capital-partners-llc.html.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.