SpartanNash (SPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. SpartanNash updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.20-1.50 EPS.

SPTN traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. 15,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,374. The company has a market cap of $536.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.94. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $26.99.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Nickels sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $81,596.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,502.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,374.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,309,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 258,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 76,425 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays lowered shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

