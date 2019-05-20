SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) Stake Lifted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,761,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,255 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $82.56 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.55.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

