Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $462,051,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 4,972.3% in the fourth quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 2,867,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $120,511,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,827,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,395,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,204. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $60.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

