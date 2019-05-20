Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $176,000 Position in Qiwi PLC (QIWI)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIWI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 446.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 350,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 286,179 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 376.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 249,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 197,510 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 273,559 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 183,251 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 568,576 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,031,000 after buying an additional 159,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter worth about $2,015,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,474. The firm has a market cap of $957.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.52. Qiwi PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Equities analysts expect that Qiwi PLC will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Qiwi’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

A number of analysts recently commented on QIWI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qiwi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

