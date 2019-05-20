Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Reduces Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,356 shares during the quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded down $4.72 on Monday, reaching $197.71. 1,368,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $134.87 and a 52-week high of $203.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 45.06%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total transaction of $6,316,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $34,437,459.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total transaction of $8,759,839.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,460 shares in the company, valued at $10,801,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,986 shares of company stock worth $41,954,910 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of American Tower to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $172.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.44.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

