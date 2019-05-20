Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Centurylink Inc (CTL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centurylink in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Centurylink by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.26. 5,524,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,636,482. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. Centurylink Inc has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Centurylink news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $404,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 227,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,760.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Harvey P. Perry purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,212,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CTL. Citigroup raised shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones cut Centurylink to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.65.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

