Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,005 Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 883.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,288. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $44.16 and a 52 week high of $53.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0985 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

