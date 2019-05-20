Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Boosts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 5.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 50.7% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 149,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,115,000 after acquiring an additional 50,369 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,285,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 116,000.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $900.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $870.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.50.

Shares of NYSE:AZO traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $987.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,085. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $597.00 and a 1-year high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.97 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total value of $259,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $10,370,907. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

