Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $206.83 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 982,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $206,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,446,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,995,135,000 after purchasing an additional 195,642 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in S&P Global by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 39,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 182.2% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on S&P Global from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.18.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.58. The stock had a trading volume of 6,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $156.68 and a 52 week high of $222.00. The company has a market cap of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). S&P Global had a return on equity of 325.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.82%.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.01, for a total value of $1,266,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,595,675.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,555 shares of company stock worth $7,039,419. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

