Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,309,251 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $172,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,127,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,878,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,996,000 after acquiring an additional 444,234 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7,363.0% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,728,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMO traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,180. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $84.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.762 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

