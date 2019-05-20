Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Takes $755,000 Position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,704,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,455 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,799,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,891,000 after purchasing an additional 373,417 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,441,000 after purchasing an additional 350,590 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of TD Ameritrade by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,896,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,318,000 after purchasing an additional 303,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTD shares. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Thomas A. Nally sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,851,458. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMTD stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,054. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $45.70 and a 12 month high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/sustainable-insight-capital-management-llc-takes-755000-position-in-td-ameritrade-holding-corp-amtd.html.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.