SVMK Inc (SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie Sells 16,489 Shares

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,489 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $270,254.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SVMK opened at $17.03 on Monday. SVMK Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -11.91.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,023,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,129,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,864,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in SVMK during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,328,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVMK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SVMK from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on SVMK to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SVMK in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

