SYSCO Co. (SYY) Stake Boosted by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.93 on Monday. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.44 and a 1 year high of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.55.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital set a $75.00 price target on SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SYSCO from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/sysco-co-syy-stake-boosted-by-leisure-capital-management.html.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.