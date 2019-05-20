Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $906,156.00

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittylicious, Upbit and Trade By Trade. Syscoin has a market cap of $38.07 million and $906,156.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.01152579 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001514 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00083409 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008858 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 553,499,046 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex, YoBit, Bittylicious and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

