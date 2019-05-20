Systematic Financial Management LP Sells 6,925 Shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc (VPG)

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its position in Vishay Precision Group Inc (NYSE:VPG) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,925 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 489,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 81,471 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 267,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 95,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley set a $53.00 target price on Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE VPG traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,615. Vishay Precision Group Inc has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $532.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.77 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Talbert sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in Asia, the United States, Israel, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

