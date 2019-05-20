Tailored Brands (TLRD) Given a $10.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) has been assigned a $10.00 price objective by B. Riley in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tailored Brands’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tailored Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

NYSE TLRD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,651,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,355. Tailored Brands has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $358.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.61.

Tailored Brands (NYSE:TLRD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Tailored Brands had a net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,944.45%. The company had revenue of $785.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.24 million. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tailored Brands will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tailored Brands news, CAO Brian T. Vaclavik bought 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,743.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carrie Ann Ask bought 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $100,035.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,328.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $9,134,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tailored Brands in the first quarter valued at $4,935,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 690,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 372,459 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LP now owns 547,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 303,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tailored Brands by 52.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 256,841 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tailored Brands, Inc operates as a specialty apparel retailer the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Retail and Corporate Apparel. The Retail segment offers suits, suit separates, sport coats, slacks, formalwear, business casual, denim, sportswear, outerwear, dress shirts, shoes, and accessories for men.

