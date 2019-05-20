TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (TTWO) PT Raised to $95.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $150.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $488.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 144,614 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $13,600,946.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 381.5% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 348.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

