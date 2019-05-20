Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 66,672 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 137.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,310 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,672 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $18,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in salesforce.com by 15.7% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 11,532 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,479,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 506.5% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

CRM traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $154.41. 61,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,128,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $167.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $1,017,518.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,421.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $1,555,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,731 shares of company stock worth $69,408,200. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.82.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-acquires-66672-shares-of-salesforce-com-inc-crm.html.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.