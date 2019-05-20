Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 138,599 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 113,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 103.5% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,076,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after purchasing an additional 547,840 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 215,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,581,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

