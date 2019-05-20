Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Shares Down 8.6%

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. (NYSE:TOO) dropped 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 1,660,547 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the average daily volume of 452,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

TOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.13.

The firm has a market capitalization of $475.97 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Teekay Offshore Partners had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,620 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage and Offshore Installation Vessels; and Conventional Tanker.

