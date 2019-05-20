Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Purchases 437,700 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,751,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 437,700 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.9% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $154,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $948,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $1,709,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,912 shares of company stock valued at $15,099,371. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv Inc has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 50.83%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.21 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/tesco-pension-investment-ltd-purchases-437700-shares-of-fiserv-inc-fisv.html.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.