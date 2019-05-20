TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (TESS) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the communications equipment provider on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st.

TESSCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 142.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TESSCO Technologies to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 112.7%.

NASDAQ:TESS opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.40. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $144.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.88 million. TESSCO Technologies had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised TESSCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TESSCO Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TESS) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of TESSCO Technologies worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

