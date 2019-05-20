Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Director Sells $240,966.43 in Stock

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Ian J. Turpin sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.59, for a total transaction of $240,966.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,652.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 282,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $102.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $265.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.83 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 13.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,540,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,312,000 after buying an additional 114,580 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 30,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TCBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.49 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.54.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

