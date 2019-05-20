The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) Insider Sells $16,174.47 in Stock

The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) insider Jonathan Feldman sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $16,174.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RUBI stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. 14,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,441. The Rubicon Project Inc has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $323.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 35.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,158,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Rubicon Project by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 448,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on RUBI. Zacks Investment Research raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Rubicon Project currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

About The Rubicon Project

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

