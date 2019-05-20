ToaCoin Market Cap Reaches $814,769.00 (TOA)

ToaCoin (CURRENCY:TOA) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last week, ToaCoin has traded 49.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. ToaCoin has a total market capitalization of $814,769.00 and $1,129.00 worth of ToaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ToaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ToaCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00061047 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00015739 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00186370 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002237 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012818 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006353 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000791 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ToaCoin Profile

ToaCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. ToaCoin’s total supply is 9,203,511,463 coins and its circulating supply is 3,512,848,837 coins. ToaCoin’s official Twitter account is @toacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ToaCoin is /r/TOACoin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ToaCoin is www.toacoin.com.

ToaCoin Coin Trading

ToaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ToaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ToaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ToaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ToaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ToaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.