TokenStars (TEAM) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

TokenStars (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One TokenStars token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and IDEX. In the last seven days, TokenStars has traded up 26.8% against the dollar. TokenStars has a total market capitalization of $1.25 million and $91,662.00 worth of TokenStars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TokenStars Profile

TokenStars (CRYPTO:TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TokenStars’ total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,418,277 tokens. The official message board for TokenStars is medium.com/@tokenstars. TokenStars’ official website is tokenstars.com/team. TokenStars’ official Twitter account is @tokenstars and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TokenStars

TokenStars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenStars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenStars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenStars using one of the exchanges listed above.

