Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Holdings Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,034 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.3% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $9,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers National Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $55.41 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.13). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a $0.564 dividend. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

