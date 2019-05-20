TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TAT) CEO Buys $23,841.60 in Stock

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) CEO Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 29,802 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $23,841.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,524,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Noah Malone Mitchell III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 10th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 23,549 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $17,661.75.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Noah Malone Mitchell III acquired 70,780 shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $55,208.40.

Shares of TAT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.88. 5,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,547. TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.17.

TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.53 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TransAtlantic Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.13% of TransAtlantic Petroleum worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Company Profile

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

