TransUnion (TRU) Stake Lowered by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 49.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,613 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 379,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after buying an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in TransUnion by 1,048.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 722,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,193,000 after buying an additional 478,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in TransUnion by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 46,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,801,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,665,000 after buying an additional 116,055 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.40.

In related news, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $283,001.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,491 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,440.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 378,511 shares of company stock valued at $25,042,932 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $64.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.94. TransUnion has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $79.48.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.38 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

