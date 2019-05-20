TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 20th. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $675,696.00 and approximately $427,954.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 37.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00366199 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00789774 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00152715 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004648 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

