Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,543 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 24.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,012,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,123,000 after purchasing an additional 199,121 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 25,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 734,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,436,000 after purchasing an additional 215,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment stock opened at $13.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.52. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 95.43%.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO Thomas Siering acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,342 shares in the company, valued at $15,239,919.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Thursday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.89.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

