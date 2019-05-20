Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $384.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty, which has surpassed the industry in the past three months delivered solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2018 results, driven by strong holiday season. Strength in the retail business, solid store-expansion efforts, adoption of revenue standard and market share gains aided performance. Robust performance of mass cosmetics, boutique, skincare and fragrance remained tailwinds. Management also issued an encouraging outlook for fiscal 2019. However, the company is battling higher expenses that are hurting margins. It expects modest deleverage in operating margin in first-half fiscal 2019. Moreover, SG&A expenses are projected to deleverage due to higher store labor costs and spending in growth initiatives. Higher costs of investments toward digital channels, salon services, infrastructure, personalization efforts and initiatives to enhance customer experience are also likely to increase corporate overheads.”

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $311.00 price objective (up previously from $305.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.29.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $340.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $224.43 and a 1-year high of $359.69.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 704 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.97, for a total transaction of $241,450.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,776.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 161,890 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.01, for a total transaction of $54,234,768.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,074,804.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock valued at $143,394,373. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,247.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 12,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.