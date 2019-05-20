Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) Holdings Lifted by White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.2% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 218.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 44,754 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 631.1% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 218,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 188,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of VCLT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,209. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $92.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/vanguard-long-term-corporate-bond-etf-vclt-holdings-lifted-by-white-lighthouse-investment-management-inc.html.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.