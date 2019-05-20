Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Shares Sold by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,012,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,782,000 after purchasing an additional 444,481 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. BTIM Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $262.61 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.83 and a fifty-two week high of $270.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/vanguard-sp-500-etf-voo-shares-sold-by-semmax-financial-advisors-inc.html.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.