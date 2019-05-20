Veil Market Cap Hits $3.39 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. During the last week, Veil has traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $15,968.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002688 BTC on major exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00363048 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.84 or 0.00782406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00152472 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004530 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 18,335,268 coins and its circulating supply is 15,693,439 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.