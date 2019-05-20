Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20).

VCT stock opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.45) on Monday. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,014.55 ($26.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.

Get Victrex alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.

A number of research firms have commented on VCT. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,575 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,349 ($30.69).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Victrex plc (VCT) Insider Buys £8,988.60 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/victrex-plc-vct-insider-buys-8988-60-in-stock.html.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.