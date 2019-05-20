Victrex plc (VCT) Insider Buys £8,988.60 in Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Timothy (Tim) J. Cooper purchased 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,266 ($16.54) per share, for a total transaction of £8,988.60 ($11,745.20).
VCT stock opened at GBX 2,024 ($26.45) on Monday. Victrex plc has a 52 week low of GBX 2,014.55 ($26.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,434 ($44.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Victrex’s payout ratio is currently 0.52%.
A number of research firms have commented on VCT. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.32) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Victrex to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,850 ($37.24) to GBX 2,575 ($33.65) in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,349 ($30.69).
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.
