VMware, Inc. (VMW) Position Decreased by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in VMware by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 173,961 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $23,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in VMware by 10,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 203,695 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in VMware by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $26,881,000 after acquiring an additional 126,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in VMware by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 95,841 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,143,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW traded down $3.65 on Monday, hitting $199.99. 14,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.33 and a 1 year high of $206.80. The stock has a market cap of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $4,077,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,523,774.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 21,086 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.74, for a total value of $3,768,911.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,675,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,896 shares of company stock worth $58,151,231. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut VMware from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura set a $130.00 price target on VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VMware from $166.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VMware has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/20/vmware-inc-vmw-position-decreased-by-sentry-investment-management-llc.html.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.