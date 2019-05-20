Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Stake Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,688 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 69.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 113,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after acquiring an additional 113,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,643. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.82.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($1.46). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a negative net margin of 804.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,179,728 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $49,989,546.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,179,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,989,546.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYGR shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

