WeAreSatoshi Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (WSX)

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 20th. During the last week, WeAreSatoshi has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WeAreSatoshi has a total market cap of $3.04 million and $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WeAreSatoshi alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.39 or 0.02079238 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005842 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000259 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003475 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00001027 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000342 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi Profile

WeAreSatoshi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi.

Buying and Selling WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeAreSatoshi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeAreSatoshi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeAreSatoshi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.