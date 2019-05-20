Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRAINSWAY LTD/S (BWAY)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ: BWAY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2019 – BRAINSWAY LTD/S is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – BRAINSWAY LTD/S is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2019 – BRAINSWAY LTD/S is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – BRAINSWAY LTD/S is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

5/13/2019 – BRAINSWAY LTD/S is now covered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

BWAY stock remained flat at $$10.88 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,277. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $12.39.

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

