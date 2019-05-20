White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.01. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 12-month low of $960.00 and a 12-month high of $1,056.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

